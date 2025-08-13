Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.8462.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $634,658.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 311,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,624,391.32. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,563.61. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,841. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,695,000 after purchasing an additional 637,706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 759.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 167,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 147,608 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPST opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -792.63 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

