Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.69. 5,631,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,901,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Specifically, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 160,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

