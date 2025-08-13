US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in InterDigital by 957.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $277.95.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The business had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,930.72. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $108,265.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,033.32. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.