US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.52 and a 200-day moving average of $231.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UFPT

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.