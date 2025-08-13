US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 114.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Permian Resources Stock Up 3.0%

PR stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

