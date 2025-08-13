US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Set at $88.00 by Guggenheim

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been given a $88.00 price objective by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

USFD stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. US Foods has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,611,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

