Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,078,976 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,119,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.16% of Paramount Global worth $814,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 8,991.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

