Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 200,938 Shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,244,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $796,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4,967.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,756 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 255.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.