Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 324,692 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,249,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Corebridge Financial worth $765,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

