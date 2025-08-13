Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 397,862 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,720,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $719,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 223.64%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

