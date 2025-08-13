Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 83,706 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,799,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Franklin Resources worth $727,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

View Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.