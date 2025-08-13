Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 83,706 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,799,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Franklin Resources worth $727,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BEN opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.
BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
