Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 204,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.72% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $818,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 799,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 544,109 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,997,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after buying an additional 374,414 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,160,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 4.0%

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

