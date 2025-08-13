Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.54% of CGI Group worth $802,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 600,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in CGI Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CGI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CGI Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,380,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,770,000 after buying an additional 89,458 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CGI Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

CGI Group Stock Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. CGI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.85 and a 1-year high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%. CGI Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

