Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $808,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 4.8%

Fabrinet stock opened at $348.44 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $349.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

