Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Crane worth $714,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CR opened at $197.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $203.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.