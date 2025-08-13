Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $790,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CFR opened at $124.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.