Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,583,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Masimo worth $763,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Masimo by 134.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $150.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.21. Masimo Corporation has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

