Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,054,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DaVita worth $773,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DaVita by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $3,864,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in DaVita by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:DVA opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.07 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita



DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

