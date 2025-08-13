Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.51% of Toro worth $763,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,561,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Toro Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Toro stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

