Vanguard Group Inc. Has $688.43 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.88% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $688,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.