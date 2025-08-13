Vanguard Group Inc. Has $699.31 Million Position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,704,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.18% of Primo Brands worth $699,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Primo Brands Stock Up 0.2%

Primo Brands stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Primo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.