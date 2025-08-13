Vanguard Group Inc. Has $703.30 Million Holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.92% of Cameco worth $703,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Cameco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

