Vanguard Group Inc. Has $720.69 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,155,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 486,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.45% of BorgWarner worth $720,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,720,000 after buying an additional 753,344 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in BorgWarner by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,927,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BorgWarner by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

