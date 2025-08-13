Vanguard Group Inc. Has $722.70 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.80% of RLI worth $722,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 56.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RLI stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.66. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

