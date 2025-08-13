Vanguard Group Inc. Has $747.06 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,017,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $747,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,031,403.99. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

