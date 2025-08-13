Vanguard Group Inc. Has $752.45 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,774,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.38% of Churchill Downs worth $752,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $2,675,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,317,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 19.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Churchill Downs



Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

