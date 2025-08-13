Vanguard Group Inc. Has $757.21 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,483,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.99% of Cenovus Energy worth $757,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 191,412,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,901,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127,617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,742,000 after buying an additional 7,035,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,001,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,515,000 after buying an additional 3,460,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

CVE stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 425.0%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

