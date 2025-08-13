Vanguard Group Inc. Has $813.75 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $813,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

