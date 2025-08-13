Vanguard Group Inc. Has $818.45 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.94% of CareTrust REIT worth $818,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 416,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

