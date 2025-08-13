Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,597,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.51% of Old National Bancorp worth $711,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 157.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ ONB opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

