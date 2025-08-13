Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.92% of TD SYNNEX worth $778,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,076 shares of company stock worth $8,992,884. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.30.

Get Our Latest Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.