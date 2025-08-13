Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,054,180 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CAVA Group worth $783,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 246.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,166,000 after buying an additional 6,057,727 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,389,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after acquiring an additional 794,187 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 628,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.30. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $172.43.

Insider Activity

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $230,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,321,708.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $364,150.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 236,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,089. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

