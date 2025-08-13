Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,833,969 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.83% of Rocket Lab worth $715,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $17,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 2,186.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 338,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 52.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 132.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $212,063.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 419,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,213.22. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $76,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,365,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,974,780. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

