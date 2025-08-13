Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 45,248 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $798,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,740,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,223,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

