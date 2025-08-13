Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $768,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,812,000 after purchasing an additional 329,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.