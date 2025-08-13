Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,262,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,232,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.01% of Invesco worth $747,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Performance
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.