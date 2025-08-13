Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,262,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,232,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.01% of Invesco worth $747,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

