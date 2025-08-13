Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 100,045 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,679,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $690,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,211,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 223,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 190,449 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

NYSE:PB opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $42,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,673. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $927,623. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

