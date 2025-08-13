Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 143,036 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,667,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $785,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

