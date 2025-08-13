Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 148,815 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.75% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $776,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 275.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.