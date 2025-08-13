Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 162,777 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 162,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brinker International worth $740,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000.
Brinker International Stock Performance
Shares of EAT stock opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $192.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Brinker International
In other Brinker International news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
