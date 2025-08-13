Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,174,856 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,024,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.22% of Bath & Body Works worth $789,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 65.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Wall Street Zen lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

