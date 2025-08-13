Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 320,906 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,171,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Light & Wonder worth $707,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 321.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,213 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $46,241,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 56.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 425,202 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth $32,843,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth $20,960,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNW. Mizuho raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antonia Korsanos purchased 8,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.05 per share, with a total value of $645,603.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,340.75. This trade represents a 54.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $652,152.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,152.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,376 shares of company stock worth $1,300,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

