Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 387,233 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,010,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.79% of Qorvo worth $797,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Qorvo by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Qorvo by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 134,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

