Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 42,385 Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,218,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Middleby worth $793,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garden Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 366,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middleby by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,709 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Middleby by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 331,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 21,915.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 136,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 137,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.03 per share, with a total value of $20,280,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,276,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,069,737.02. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 151,098 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,197. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Trading Up 8.6%

MIDD opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.04. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.09 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.