Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 461,870 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,083,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 461,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Teleflex worth $702,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 112.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 76,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $119.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $249.90.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly bought 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $172,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,873.69. This represents a 3.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,498.75. This trade represents a 8.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

