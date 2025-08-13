Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 6,156,984 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $760,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 669.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Nancy Dubuc sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total value of $64,914.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,687.68. The trade was a 32.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $102,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,448.76. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,455 shares of company stock worth $601,632. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

FLUT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.62.

Shares of FLUT opened at $288.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $183.18 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.52.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

