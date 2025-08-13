Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 63,928 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,847,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $770,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

