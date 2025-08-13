Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 693,922 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 693,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Axis Capital worth $792,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,542.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 14.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

