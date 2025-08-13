Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 92,482 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,790,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $726,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UFP Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,457,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

