Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Badger Meter worth $722,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Badger Meter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BMI stock opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.